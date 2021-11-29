Channing Tatum to return for ‘Magic Mike 3’

Channing Tatum has confirmed that he will be returning to screens for a third instalment of the Magic Mike franchise.

The actor will reprise his role as the male entertainer, with the original film’s director Steven Soderbergh back to helm the project, which is called Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Tatum took to social media to confirm the film. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” he wrote alongside a photo of the script for the next chapter.

The post also confirms that previous films’ screenwriter Reid Carolin will be returning for the new instalment.

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max,” said Tatum via Deadline. “The stripperverse will never be the same.”

Soderbergh added: “As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said, ‘We have to make another movie.’ Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realised.”

The film, which is in the early stages of development, will be released exclusively on HBO Max. A theatrical release in cinemas is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, a new reality show inspired by the films will be released in the US in December. Finding Magic Mike will also launch on HBO Max, and will follow 10 men who have “lost their magic” as they bare their souls and learn to perform dance routines. The winner will be awarded a cash prize and a chance to perform on the Magic Mike Live.