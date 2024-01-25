David Lee Roth unleashes tirade on Wolfgang Van Halen: “This fuckin’ kid…”

David Lee Roth has dished some unsavoury words for Wolfgang Van Halen, suggesting that his career was a product of his association with his father, Eddie.

Last night (January 24), Lee Roth took to his YouTube page to post a new video currently titled ‘This Crazy Kid..’, after a change to the original title, ‘This Fuckin’ Kid..’. The video, which only features a radio-style voiceover set to a roll of press photos, begins with a skit which involves a conversation between Lee Roth and “Jesus Christ” himself.

“We’re told you have a message for mankind,” asked Lee Roth, before “Jesus Christ” flippantly provides his answer. “Bro,” he says. “I just want people to know, okay, I got this job because of my talents, okay? I would’ve had this job anyway, even if my dad wasn’t God.” The skit appears to be a snide metaphor for Lee Roth’s feelings about Wolfgang Van Halen – whom he goes on to bash later in the video – suggesting that compared to him, Wolfgang’s career was merely a product of nepotism instead of “talent”.

Advertisement

Watch David Lee Roth’s video below.

Following the skit, the former Van Halen singer gave a lengthy, meandering monologue recounting two incidents involving Wolfgang, which occurred during the period he toured with Van Halen, replacing Michael Anthony on bass. The first involved an instance where Wolfgang unknowingly got bouncers to throw out women he thought were groupies, but were in fact the band’s accountants.

“And what I don’t know is this kid, this schlemiel kid, has commandeered a couple of monkeys to go in back, behind my back, over to the side of the stage and throw out these two great dames that I invited to be my guests to the show,” said Lee Roth. “And he throws them out of the building. He’s teaching me a lesson. What this fucking kid doesn’t know, they’re carrying the paychecks for all 82 people on the road crew.”

The second anecdote Lee Roth provided took place at a Van Halen concert at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015, when Wolfgang repeated the mistake. “I’m about to launch into ‘Ice Cream Man’, and this fuckin’ kid,” he vented. “He commandeers two muscle monkeys, locates the one dame that is my guest; she’s off in the wings of the Hollywood Bowl. They find her, make her do the walk of shame past all the other guests, out into the parking lot and throw her out of the building!”

“Wolfie Van Halen’s gonna teach me a lesson by throwing out what he thinks is my girlfriend. But guess what? Not only is this an accountant again, and not only is she carrying the paychecks for 82 of us on the road crew, but she’s carrying cash bonuses for everybody there. You may wanna pull over on this next one; you’re gonna pee your pants. Remember New York City? It’s the same fuckin lady!”

Advertisement

Just last week, Lee Roth followed months of quarrelling with former rhythm guitarist Sammy Hagar by releasing a similarly vitriolic video, mocking Hagar’s claims that he was abducted by aliens. The video, entitled “The Ballad of Popsicle Sam”, saw the Van Halen vocalist blaming Hagar’s “constant spew of diarrhea vitriol” on being “abducted by aliens and… sex probed”.