David Lynch has shared his feelings on the Ukrainian crisis during the latest edition of his Weather Report.

Ukraine has officially severed diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighbouring nation on February 24.

In the new video, Lynch said he was thinking about the current situation and went on to directly address Putin in the post.

“Today I was thinking about the Ukrainians and the song ‘Roads’ by Portishead from the year 1994,” Lynch said. “This afternoon it will be going up to…Well, I don’t know what the temperature will be this afternoon.”

Lynch shook his head before continuing: “If I could say something to Mr. President Vladimir Putin: ‘We are as human beings charged as to how we treat our fellow man. And there is a law of nature — a hard and fast law — there’s no loopholes, there’s no escaping it. And this law is: What you sow, you shall reap.’

“Right now, Mr. Putin, you are sowing death and destruction. And it’s all on you. The Ukrainians didn’t attack your country. You went in and attacked their country. And all this death and destruction is gonna come back and visit you.

“And in this big picture, this show that we’re involved in, there’s an infinite amount of time. So there’s plenty of time — life after life after life — for you to reap what you are sowing. My advice to you is: save yourself. Save the Ukrainians. Save this world. Start getting along with your neighbors. Start building friendships. We are a world family. There’s no room for this kind of absurdity anymore. Get with it. Stop this attack.”

Since Lynch’s post yesterday (February 25), the death toll in Ukraine has risen to 198 according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry (via The Guardian). It’s being reported by the Interfax news agency that 1115 people have now also been injured.

Troops from Russia crossed the Crimea border into Ukraine on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin gave the order for his invasion to begin.

The actions of Putin, who has claimed that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine and that his country’s actions amount to a “special military operation”, have drawn widespread condemnation from across the globe.

US President Joe Biden has pledged “severe” sanctions on Russia, saying in a statement that Ukraine is “suffering an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” and that “Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering”.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the outbreak of conflict in the country was a “catastrophe for our continent”.

Reactions to the situation in Ukraine from prominent figures in the worlds of music, entertainment and politics have been posted on social media, with the likes of Foals’ Yannis Philippakis, Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos, Miley Cyrus, Yungblud, Stevie Nicks, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Taika Waititi and Amanda Palmer all speaking out in support of Ukraine.

Russian rapper Oxxxymiron has cancelled a series of shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Russia has also been removed from the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

The country, which has a population of 44million people, borders both Russia and the European Union. As the BBC reports, Russia has long resisted Ukraine’s move towards embracing European institutions like NATO and the EU.

Putin is now demanding guarantees from the West and Ukraine that it will not join NATO, a defensive alliance of 30 countries, and that Ukraine demilitarise and become a neutral state.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict.