DC Comics and Spotify announce multi-year podcast deal

DC Comics and Spotify have announced a new multi-year deal that will introduce superhero-themed narrative podcasts to the streaming service.

The news was announced during Spotify’s Stream On digital event on Monday, February 22. The two companies have reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal of podcasts that bear similarities to audiobooks, as the episodes will share narrative-driven stories surrounding DC characters.

The first podcast will be David Goyer’s gritty series, Batman Unburied, which will explore the caped crusader’s psychology. The series is set to premiere later this year, although a date has not been announced.

Jim Lee, the Chief Creative Officer for DC Comics revealed during the presentation that the partnership will spawn multiple shows besides Batman Unburied. While none of the shows have been confirmed yet, Lee suggested that they may focus on characters such as Wonder Woman, Superman and Lois Lane, Catwoman and Katana, Riddler, Batgirl and more.

“There are so many amazing characters that we can explore,” said Lee. “This is a long-term partnership between Warner Bros, DC and Spotify, and I think the fanbase is just going to respond to this in an exciting way and embrace it as something new and novel, and supplements all the other ways they take in the DC Universe.”

Spotify has also announced a podcasting deal with Anthony and Joe Russo, the director duo best known for their work on films such as Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and more. Specifics surrounding the deal are not available, although Hollywood Reporter reports that the multi-year deal will “create multiple audio series for Spotify that are expected to delve into storytelling universes”.

In other Spotify podcast news, it was announced yesterday (February 22) that President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s new limited podcast series, Renegades: Born In The USA, will premiere exclusively on the platform.

The first two of eight episodes are now live, and see Obama and Springsteen talk about about a variety of subjects, from their relationships with their fathers and masculinity, to the rock star’s beginnings in music.