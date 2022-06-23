Deafheaven announce headlining show in Bangkok this August

Deafheaven will perform in Bangkok, Thailand as part of their ongoing 2022 tour this August.

Thai gig organiser Loudly Prefer has announced that Deafheaven will perform at the DC Hall 2 in the Thai capital on August 9, supported by local acts BrandNew Sunset, Death of Heather, and Nobuna.

Early bird tickets for Deafheaven’s headlining show in Bangkok are on sale now at THB1,500 per ticket, limited to the first 500 tickets sold. Once early bird sales have concluded, tickets will be sold at the regular price of THB2,200.

The band will perform at South Korea’s Incheon Pentaport Festival on August 5 before making their way to Bangkok. There, they will be joined by the likes of Vampire Weekend, Japanese Breakfast, ADOY, BIBI and more.

Deafheaven are coming off the release of their fifth album ‘Infinite Granite’, which arrived last August. For the follow-up to their 2018 LP ‘Ordinary Corrupt Human Love’, the San Francisco band turned to Justin Meldal-Johnsen (who has previously worked with the likes of Wolf Alice and Paramore) to produce the album, with Darrell Thorp and regular Deafheaven producer Jack Shirley taking on engineering duties.

In December, Deafheaven also released the live album ’10 Years Gone’, in lieu of a North American tour they wanted to embark on to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first Deafheaven Bandcamp demo. That tour was canned due to the pandemic, so the band put together a live album of the set they had planned to perform.

This Deafheaven concert joins several concerts already announced in Thailand by the likes of Korean hip-hop group Epik High, Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós and K-pop boyband Seventeen in the coming months.

Several festivals have also been announced, with the Maho Rasop Festival in Bangkok set to return in November after a two-year hiatus, closely followed by the Very Festival in the same month. Very Festival has already announced Boy Pablo and Vietnamese-American singer-songwriter Keshi as its first two acts.