Former Singaporean radio DJ Dee Kosh charged in court with multiple sex-related offences

Dee Kosh has been formally charged in court with multiple sex-related offences after sexual misconduct allegations against the former Singaporean radio DJ emerged on social media a year ago.

Dee Kosh – real name Darryl Ian Koshy – was handed seven criminal charges in court today (August 19), Today reports. The charges are the following: three counts of communicating with a minor under 18 to obtain their sexual services; one charge of sexual exploitation of a child or a young person; one for possessing obscene films; and two for making obscene films.

The timeline of Koshy’s alleged offences stretches from 2017 to 2020. In February 2017, Koshy is alleged to have offered a 16-year-old boy S$2,000 for sexual services.

He is also accused of attempting to procure an indecent act from a 15-year-old boy between March and June 2018. He had allegedly asked to perform sex acts on the boy for an undisclosed amount of money.

In July 2018, he allegedly offered $1,000 to a 17-year-old boy for a similar sexual act. In August 2020, Koshy is alleged to have offered another 17-year-old boy the same amount of money for a similar act.

Koshy was found by police to be in possession of 23 obscene videos after his arrest. Two such videos were allegedly made sometime between 2016 and 2017.

Koshy is out on bail of $20,000 and is due back in court in September.

Eugene Thuraisingam LLP, whose lawyers are representing Dee Kosh, declined to comment when contacted by NME.

The 32-year-old YouTube personality faced allegations of sexual misconduct last August from a number of young men who accused Koshy of soliciting sex from them while they were under 18 years of age.

Dee Kosh initially denied the allegations, but later admitted that there “is truth to some of the things which are being said now”. He denied trying to groom a 15-year-old, writing in an Instagram post: “Let me categorically state that I did not ever have sexual relations with him or any minor.”

He also denied seeking paid sex on dating apps, and said he had never used his talent management business “for anything else apart from working with all our clients for content creation and entertainment”.

After the allegations emerged, the police confirmed that reports had been lodged and investigations against Koshy were underway.

Kosh rose to fame on his YouTube channel, which launched in 2011. He expanded to radio DJ duties, beginning a co-hosting stint on 987FM in 2013. He subsequently worked as a part-time DJ on POWER 98, and was later placed on leave by the radio station after the allegations emerged.

In Singapore, the legal age to have sex is 16, but those aged 17 and 18 are also legally protected from exploitative relationships.

If convicted under the Children And Young Persons Act for sexual exploitation of a young person alone, Koshy could be jailed up to five years or fined up to S$10,000 – or both.

If found guilty of communications for the purpose of obtaining sexual services of a minor, Koshy could be jailed up to two years and fined.

The penalties for making an obscene film are a jail term of up to two years and a fine of between S$20,000 and S$40,000. The punishment for possessing obscene films are a maximum of six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.