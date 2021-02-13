Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge team up for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ series

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have announced that they’re teaming up for a TV adaptation of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The pair, who previously starred alongside each other in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, will play the titular roles in the Amazon Studios take on the film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as married suburban assassins.

According to Variety, they will both also serve as executive producers on the series which is due to arrive sometime in 2022.

Advertisement

The series is being co-created with Francesca Sloane, who will serve as showrunner, and has her own overall deal at Amazon Studios, while New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer and Wells Street Films’ Jenny Robins will executive produce.

“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team.

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”

Both Glover and Waller-Bridge have previously collaborated with the studio. Guava Island, Glover’s music-centric film with Rihanna, was an Amazon Original. Waller-Bridge created and starred in the Prime Video series Fleabag.

Advertisement

In November, Glover said only The Sopranos is the only thing that “can touch” the next two seasons of Atlanta and teased his “biggest by far” musical project.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge recently starred alongside Harry Styles in the video for the former One Direction singer’s ‘Treat People With Kindness’ video.