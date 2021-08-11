Dua Lipa and Elton John preview slick new collaboration, ‘Cold Heart’

Dua Lipa has teamed up with Elton John for a collaborative new track, ‘Cold Heart’ – check out a preview below.

John featured on Lipa’s ‘Studio 2054’ livestream last November, with the pair having participated in a joint Instagram session the previous month. Earlier this year, the ‘Future Nostalgia’ star headlined the legendary musician’s AIDS Foundation Oscars pre-party.

Taking to social media today (August 11), Lipa announced that her new single with John will arrive this Friday (August 13). It’s called ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’ and is available to pre-save here.

A preview snippet of the sparkling, groove-based song begins with John on vocals before Lipa incorporates lyrics from the former’s classic hit ‘Rocket Man’ (“And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time/ ‘Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find“).

“I am so excited to finally be able to tell you all that I have a new single with Dua Lipa ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’ coming out this Friday!” John wrote to announce the collaboration.

“Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together. I can’t wait for you all to hear it!” Responding in the comments section, Lipa wrote: “I love you!!!! I’m so excited.”

Elton John recently praised Dua Lipa as well as Lorde, Billie Eilish and more during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. Lipa, meanwhile, said she “absolutely lost [her] mind” when John played ‘Levitating’ on his Rocket Hour radio show, which last month reached its 300th episode.

Earlier this week, John shared a rendition of BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance’. “Thanks, BTS. Love to the ARMY,” he said at the end of the Twitter video.