Dua Lipa announces virtual ‘Studio 2054’ live stream show

Dua Lipa has announced plans for a special live streamed event next month.

Dubbed ‘Studio 2054’, the show will see the singer perform “a brand new multi-dimensional live experience” in a warehouse on November 27.

Featuring tracks from her recent album ‘Future Nostalgia’, remix album ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ and her self-titled debut album, the event will see the singer “move through custom-built sets, surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms” according to a press release.

Accompanied by a cast of musicians, dancers, skaters, aerialists and acrobats, Dua will also be joined by a host of surprise superstar guests for the show.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 8am BST this Friday (October 30) priced at £8.99.

Bundle tickets priced from £15.00 which allow access to exclusive pre-show behind the scenes footage and an invite to the After Show Party with the singer in attendance and featuring guest DJs on the decks will also be available. You can purchase tickets here.

Dua recently rescheduled her upcoming UK and European tour for the second time due to coronavirus.

The singer initially postponed the tour until January 2021, but has recently announced that the shows will not go ahead until September next year. Tickets remain valid for the new dates.

You can check out all the new dates below.

Fri September 10 2021 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena

Sat September 11 2021 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Mon September 13 2021 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

Wed September 15 2021 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Thu September 16 2021 – MANCHESTER AO Arena

Sat September 18 2021 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sun September 19 2021 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Tue September 21 2021 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Fri September 24 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sat September 25 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Mon September 27 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Tue September 28 2021 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

She is set to release a brand new single this week – ‘Fever’ which will land on Friday (October 30).

The new track, the first new song the star has released since her ‘Future Nostalgia’ album and subsequent remix record, will feature Belgian singer Angèle.