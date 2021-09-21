Eels announce new album ‘Extreme Witchcraft’ and share single ‘Good Night On Earth’

Eels have announced a new album and shared the first single, ‘Good Night On Earth’.

The LP – ‘Extreme Witchcraft’ – was co-produced with PJ Harvey producer and guitarist John Parish and will be released on January 22, 2022. It is the first time frontman Mark ‘E’ Oliver Everett and Parish have worked together since the band’s ‘Souljacker’ album in 2001.

“John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist,” ‘E’ said in a statement.

“If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”

The band have also shared a new single ‘Good Night On Earth’ and the album artwork. You can view both below.

The new album, which is the band’s 14th, can also be pre-ordered here.

The band’s last LP ‘Earth To Dora’ came out last October and was awarded four stars by NME. It was described as an album filled with “cautious optimism and a bruised sense of romance”.

The full tracklisting for ‘Extreme Witchcraft’ is as follows:

1. ‘Amateur Hour’

2. ‘Good Night On Earth’

3. ‘Strawberries & Popcorn’

4. ‘Steam Engine’

5. ‘Grandfather Clock Strikes Twelve’

6. ‘Stumbling Bee’

7. ‘The Magic’

8. ‘Better Living Through Desperation’

9. ‘So Anyway’

10. ‘What It Isn’t’

11. ‘Learning While I Lose’

12. ‘I Know You’re Right’

Meanwhile, as previously announced, Eels will embark on a UK and European tour in March 2022, kicking off in Belfast on March 11 next year. The UK and Ireland leg will conclude with a date at the O2 Guildhall in Southampton on March 18 before Eels then head to the continent.

See the dates below:

MARCH 2022

11 – Telegraph Building, Belfast

12 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

14 – Roundhouse, London

15 – Albert Hall, Manchester

16 – Barrowland, Glasgow

17 – Rock City, Nottingham

18 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

21 – Zenith, Munich, Germany

22 – Palladium, Cologne, Germany

23 – Edel-Optics Arena, Hamburg, Germany

25 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

27 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

30 – Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland

31 – Hall 622, Zurich, Switzerland

APRIL 2022

1 – Live Club, Trezzo sull’Adda, Milan, Italy

2 – Estragon, Bologna, Italy

4 – Akvarium Klub, Budapest, Hungary

5 – Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

7 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

8 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands