Elon Musk jokes Taylor Swift could face “popularity decline” after winning Time’s Person Of The Year

Elon Musk has jokingly warned Taylor Swift that her popularity could decline after being named Time’s Person Of The Year for 2023.

In response to Swift’s post on X announcing she had won the accolade (December 6), Musk congratulated the pop singer before posting a cautionary reply.

“Some risk of popularity decline after this award,” Musk wrote. “I speak from experience lol.”

Advertisement

The SpaceX founder was named Time’s Person Of The Year in 2021 for his influence “on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too,” in a statement from the magazine at the time.

.@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I’ve loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you’ve ever been around him, you know he’s just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing and intrigued. I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to… pic.twitter.com/kAgIIcPI1f — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2023

Since then, Musk has faced criticism after acquiring Twitter in April 2022, which he’s since rebranded as X. Recently, companies like Apple, Disney and Paramount have pulled ads from the platform following concerns over anti-Semitic content.

Last month, Musk threatened to file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against media watchdog Media Matters over the anti-Semitic concerns.

In a definition of the accolade, Time magazine describes its Person Of The Year title as the individual who “most shaped the headlines over the previous 12 months, for better or for worse”.

This year, Swift embarked on her career-spanning ‘Eras Tour‘ to critical acclaim. A film of the concert was released in cinemas in October around the world, which became the highest-grossing concert film ever.

Advertisement

The tour is set to hit Europe in 2024, with a run of dates at London’s Wembley Stadium in August. It’s scheduled to conclude in Canada on December 8.

The singer also released two re-recorded albums this year, including ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.