News

Entertainment world pays tribute to late footballer Stan Bowles

"It was a privilege to have kicked a football around with him many moons ago," Glen Matlock said in tribute

By Emma Wilkes
Stan Bowles
Stan Bowles, England (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

Tributes have been paid to former Queens Park Rangers player Stan Bowles, who has died at the age of 75.

The news was confirmed by his daughter Tracey yesterday (February 24) on Facebook, who said he “was with all the family and went peacefully”. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015 and had moved back to Manchester to be cared for by his eldest daughter Andria.

Bowles played for QPR from 1972 to 1979 and became one of the most charismatic English footballers of his generation, eventually going on to play for England. He also played for Manchester City, Bury, Crewe Alexandra, Carlisle United, Nottingham Forest, Leyton Orient and Brentford.

Advertisement

In a statement, QPR said: “It is with a heavy heart we have learned that QPR legend Stan Bowles has passed away.

“A footballing icon and arguably the greatest to have ever worn our famous blue and white hoops.

“All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in peace.

“The club will be confirming how we will be paying a fitting tribute to Stan in due course.”

Numerous figures from the entertainment world have paid tribute, including former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock, who said: “Sad news today about magic maestro Stan Bowles’ passing. It was a privilege to have kicked a football around with him many moons ago.”

Advertisement

Author Irvine Welsh added: “Bummer. Stan Bowles was one of my footballing heroes. I watched him single handedly destroy a then invincible Liverpool team at Loftus Road. I think it was the first game Liverpool lost when Ian Rush got on the scoresheet. He was mesmerizing and audacious.”

“Sorry to hear that Stan Bowles has died,” added Gary Lineker. “A delightful footballer and hugely charismatic man. Always loved watching him play. RIP Stan.”

 

You May Also Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement

More Stories