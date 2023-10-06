Epik High to hold 20th anniversary concerts in Seoul

Epik High have announced two special concerts in Seoul to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut.

The hip-hop trio – comprised of Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz – released their debut album ‘Map Of The Human Soul’ on October 21, 2003.

Since then, Epik High have gone on to share a further nine studio albums, including the two-part record ‘Epik High Is Here’ in 2021 and 2022, and make history as the first Korean act to perform at Coachella.

Tablo announced the concerts on his Twitter page earlier today (October 6), sharing a teaser poster parodying 20th Century Fox’s logo. The two shows will take place on December 16 (6pm) and December 17 (5pm) at Seoul’s Olympic Park Handball Stadium.

올게 왔다🔥 에픽하이 20주년 콘서트 티켓오픈 10월 12일(목) 20시 @ 멜론티켓 omg Epik High Seoul tickets go on sale 10/12 8pm KST @ Melon Ticket 😲이거 메인 포스터 아님. 커밍쑨. MAIN POSTER COMING SOON!!! pic.twitter.com/seeYqJ8i51 — tablo (@blobyblo) October 6, 2023

Tickets will go on sale at 8pm KST on October 12 via Melon Ticket. Tablo confirmed these concerts will be Epik High’s last of 2023, with a main poster “coming soon”.

Epik High will play:

DECEMBER 2023

16 – Seoul, SK, Olympic Park Handball Stadium

17 – Seoul, SK, Olympic Park Handball Stadium

Yesterday (October 6), Tablo also confirmed that the group will release a new single this autumn, while they also have “a bunch of projects ready to go for ’24”. “If u think 20 yrs in will slow us down, u are dead wrong,” he added.

new Epik High single this fall 🍂 and a bunch of projects ready to go for ’24 if u think 20 yrs in will slow us down, u are dead wrong — tablo (@blobyblo) October 4, 2023

While teasing the new track, the rapper hinted it would fit on a “chill playlist”. He also shared gifs of what the song feels like, including of two people hugging while swaying, Jim Carrey crying in Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, and of an animated character looking at their phone while sat in a field of grass under the night sky.

Responding to fans asking about other projects he has teased in the past, Tablo shared that a “full English pop song” that is “pretty fking amazing” will be released next year. A Chinese-language song is also in the works. “That one is complete and looking for an mv director,” he tweeted. “Taking our time bc the song is beautiful af & we need equally beautiful visuals.”

Meanwhile, Epik High have spent much of this year on their ‘All Time High’ world tour, which most recently stopped in Taipei, Macau and Singapore. Those dates followed a series of shows in the UK, Europe and North America.