EXID’s Hani to star in Couping Play’s upcoming K-drama, ‘Fantasy Spot’

EXID member Hani is set to star in an upcoming drama by Coupang Play.

Sublime Artist Agency, Hani’s management agency, announced earlier today (September 30) that the idol had been cast in Coupang Play’s Fantasy Spot. According to a report by South Korean media outlet Ten Asia, Hani is set to play Son Hee-jae, a young woman whose search for love is rekindled after she finds herself in charge of a podcast series.

“Following the wide variety of roles she’s played in her projects up until now, she is preparing to make yet another new and different transformation, so please give her lots of anticipation and love,” Sublime Artist Agency said of Hani’s upcoming role, as translated by Soompi.

Fantasy Spot will revolve around women in their twenties who are looking to live their lives properly. The drama is currently slated to premiere sometime later this year, though specifics—such as a definite premiere date and other members of the cast—are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Hani, alongside her EXID groupmates, recently marked her return to music. The quintet recently made their long-awaited comeback with ‘X’, a single album released in celebration of their 10th anniversary. The record marks EXID’s first music as a unit in over three years, following their indefinite hiatus from group activities in 2019.

‘X’ also marks the group’s new record under new management. Months after the release of ‘We’ in 2019, the group’s members parted ways with management agency Banana Culture one by one in order to pursue solo careers.

Apart from new music, EXID also hosted a special livestream titled ‘WE ARE EXID’ through Naver NOW, where they performed old hits, recalled key moments in the group’s career and caught up with fans.