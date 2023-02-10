The first trailer for Fast X has been released today (February 10).

The film is the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious Saga. And, of course, front and centre is Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel). Dom and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path – with death being cheated many a time. However, as the full-throttle trailer for Fast X teases, they will have to confront their most lethal opponent yet – played by Jason Momoa.

The trailer sees Dom realise that a terrifying threat is emerging from the shadows of the past. And that shadow is fuelled by bloody revenge; determined to shatter this family; and, destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom has ever loved.

The trailer opens up with a sight we’re all accustomed to – a Toretto ‘family meal’. However, things soon amp up and Dom’s life of domestic bliss with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son is cut short.

Making a bang (quite literally) as he arrives on screen is Dante (Momoa), the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes. And seen as Dom and his crew left his father headless in that Brazilian caper, Dante is all about revenge.

As teased in the globe-spanning trailer, Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome; from Brazil to London; and, from Portugal to Antarctica. Maybe even beyond.

In true Fast style new allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But, everything changes when Dom discovers that his son (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

The film is directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans and The Incredible Hulk). Alongside Diesel and Momoa, fans of the Fast series can expect to see returning cast members: Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

‘FAST X’ will hit cinemas in the UK on 19 May 2023.