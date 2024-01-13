Faye Webster announces new album, teams up with Lil Yachty for ‘Lego Ring’ video

Faye Webster has announced her new album and shared its first single ‘Lego Ring’ with Lil Yachty – watch the video below.

On Friday (January 12), Webster took to social media to reveal the title of her fifth studio album, ‘Underdressed At The Symphony’. It will arrive on March 1 via Secretly Canadian.

The singer has previously shared snippets of the album; last June, she hinted at new music with ‘But Not Kiss‘, and teased further with September’s ‘Lifetime‘.

Advertisement

Now, Webster has unveiled her highly-anticipated collaboration with Lil Yachty. The Atlanta duo have teamed up after a years-long friendship beginning in middle school. You can watch the pair play her self-made video game, which you can also play here.

In her post, the singer also seemingly shared the tracklist for the album, too:

Faye Webster’s ‘Underdressed at the Symphony’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Thinking About You’

2. ‘But Not Kiss’

3. ‘Wanna Quit All The Time’

4. ‘Lego Ring’ [ft. Lil Yachty]

5. ‘Feeling Good Today’

6. ‘Lifetime’

7. ‘He Loves Me Yeah!’

8. ‘eBay Purchase History’

9. ‘Underdressed at the Symphony’

10. ‘Tttttime’

This will be Webster’s newest music since her 2021 record ‘I Know I’m Funny Haha‘, which NME gave four stars and concluded: “While there’s a sense that Webster’s not taking the songwriting risks she once was, this transcendent set suggests sincerity suits her.”

Advertisement

NME spoke to Webster in 2019, where she talked about supporting Australian indie musician Stella Donnelly on tour: “It was awesome. I think that tour was special because – people came to that tour because it was me and Stella. It’s rare as an opening act for people to be there to see you. She’s like my sister,” she added.