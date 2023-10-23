FIFTY FIFTY’s label Attrakt terminates contracts of members Aran, Sio and Saena

FIFTY FIFTY‘s label Attrakt has terminated the contracts of group members Aran, Sio and Saena.

K-pop agency Attrakt announced today (October 23) that it has decided to terminate its exclusive contracts with three of the K-pop act’s members: Aran, Sio and Saena. It comes amid a legal battle between the label and the K-pop idols over their contracts.

In its statement, Attrakt said that it had informed the three K-pop idols on October 19 that their contracts with the label would be ending as the trio had “show[n] o sign of remorse for violating their contract”, per The Kpop Herald.

According to South Korean news outlet Dispatch, Attrakt also accused the trio of having “slandered and defamed the agency, and to this day continue to distort facts and make false claims, repeating arguments that have been rejected by the court, without any remedy for the breach of contract”.

FIFTY FIFTY shot to worldwide fame earlier this year due to the viral success of their single ‘Cupid’. The song later became the longest charting song by a K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking a record previously set by BLACKPINK.

However, soon after the song’s success, the girl group would file to suspend their exclusive contracts with Attrakt, claiming that the label had violated contract terms. However, a Seoul court later denied the quartet’s injunction in an August 2023 ruling.

Earlier this month, Attrakt CEO Jeon Hong-jun confirmed to South Korean news media that FIFTY FIFTY member Keena has dropped her lawsuit against the K-pop agency and returned to the label. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the three remaining group members – Saena, Aran and Sio – have not dropped their appeal.