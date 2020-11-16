1980s sci-fi film ‘Short Circuit’ is getting a remake

Short Circuit, the 1986 sci-fi film about an experimental military robot that is struck by lightning, is getting a remake by Spyglass Media Group.

Set to be penned by Eduardo Cisneros (Instructions Not Included) and Jason Shuman (Half Brothers), the pair will put a Latinx twist on the family film’s screenplay, according to Deadline.

Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak will produce with Rehab Entertainment’s John W. Hyde taking on an executive producer role alongside Terissa Kelton.

Spyglass’ production prexy Peter Oillataguerre and production veep Chris Stone will oversee the project.

The original 1986 film was directed by John Badham and starred Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg and Fisher Stevens. It follows Number 5, one of a group of experimental military robots, who undergoes a sudden transformation after being struck by lightning.

The robot develops self-awareness, consciousness, and a fear of the reprogramming that awaits him back at the factory. With the help of a young woman, Number 5 tries to evade capture and convince his creator that he has truly become alive.

Spyglass and Project X are currently working on the forthcoming reboot of teen slasher film Scream.

In August, it was revealed that the upcoming film will arrive on January 14, 2022. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film’s screenplay has been written by James Vanderbilt (Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not).

Earlier in the year, Courteney Cox confirmed that she will appear in the Scream reboot, reprising her role as reporter Gale Weathers in the new outing of the long-running franchise.

“We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney,” the Radio Silence filmmaking group (which consists of Olpin, Gillett alongside Chad Villella and original Scream writer Kevin Williamson) said in a statement.