88rising and Rich Brian’s debut movie ‘Jamojaya’ to premiere at Sundance

88rising and Rich Brian‘s debut movie Jamojaya has been selected to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.

The drama, which has been described as a “break-up story” between a father and son by director Justin Chon, will premiere at the lauded film festival that runs from January 19 to 29. The movie will be available in person and online. No date has been given for the premiere of the film at the time of writing.

JAMOJAYA, directed by Justin Chon, Brian's first ever film as a actor, and a lead actor at that, and 88rising’s first ever film, has been selected to premiere at SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL. SO PROUD of everyone, especially you Brian you are a genius! pic.twitter.com/npuqNMRifR — 88rising (@88rising) December 7, 2022

Jamojaya is set to be the first-ever film from 88rising, as well as Rich Brian’s acting debut. Brian’s casting as the lead actor in the film was announced last year in September. He will play a young up-and-coming rapper whose escalating popularity leads him to confront his relationship with his father, who has to deal with handing over the reins of his career to a new manager and label.

Joining Brian in the cast of Jamojaya, per the official Sundance programme, are Yayu A.W. Unru, Kate Lyn Sheil, Henry Ian Cusick and most notably Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Anthony Kiedis.

Produced by Alan Pao (Under The Silver Lake) and executive-produced by Chris Lee (Superman Returns), Peter Luo (Crazy Rich Asians), Jennifer J. Pritzker, and Shaun Sanghani (The Fallout), the film was also reportedly the product of 88rising’s first-look TV and film deal with Sony Pictures.

Brian’s last musical release came in the form of his surprise January EP ‘Brightside’ which included the tracks ‘Lagoon’, ‘New Tooth’ and ‘Getcho Mans’ featuring Warren Hue. He would later team up with Hue again for the track ‘Froyo’ from 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ compilation following the track’s debut at Coachella in April.

Last weekend, Brian performed at 88rising festival Head In The Clouds in Jakarta. The festival will head to Manila this weekend.