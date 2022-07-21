A first look image at Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick 4’ has been released

A first look at Keanu Reeves in the upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 4 has been shared today – you can check out the image below.

Reeves returns to play the titular assassin for the fourth instalment of the franchise, alongside Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and British singer Rina Sawayama in her feature debut.

The first look at Reeves’ return in the role sees the assassin seemingly saying a prayer in front of an alter.

Back in December, Lionsgate announced John Wick: Chapter 4 would be released in cinemas worldwide on March 24, 2023.

The new release date was revealed in a short teaser from the studio, pushing the film back nearly a year from its planned release on May 27, 2022.

Speaking about the film’s script last year, Fishburne said: “As much as it’s the same world as the other three films, it’s just deeper.

“It’s much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing… is really the heart and soul of it.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be directed by Chad Stahelski and produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Reeves and Louise Rosner will serve as executive producers.

There’s a number of John Wick spin-offs also in the works, including TV series The Continental starring Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell, which will delve into the origins of the hotel-for-assassins.

Ana de Armas was also recently cast to play the lead role in spin-off film Ballerina, about a young female assassin out for revenge against those who killed her family.