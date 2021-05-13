A new ‘Dragon Ball Super’ film is set to arrive next year

A new Dragon Ball Super movie has been announced for 2022.

Production studio Toei Animation, which released Dragon Ball Super: Broly in 2018, confirmed on Sunday (May 9) that an as-of-yet titled follow-up is currently in the works. May 9 is celebrated by Dragon Ball fans as Goku Day — with the numbers 5 and 9 reading in Japanese as “Go” and “Ku” respectively.

In a signed message to fans, franchise creator Toriyama Akira stated that he has been involved in the development of the upcoming film. Akira has been leading the charge for story and dialogue production.

“We’ll be charting through some unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetics to give the audience an amazing ride,” he said in a statement.

Dragon Ball Super has been running as a manga and anime since 2015, serving as a sequel to the highly-popular original Dragon Ball manga. Its main character Goku continues as the lead in this iteration, facing new villains alongside a group of familiar allies. “Be prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts,” Toriyama adds in his statement.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was scripted by Toriyama and directed by Nagamine Tatsuya. With a worldwide box office total of US$120 million, the film has topped the other Dragon Ball franchise films in receipts, making it one of the highest-grossing anime films of all time.