A new teaser poster has arrived for ‘John Wick 4’

A new official teaser poster has arrived for John Wick 4 – check it out below.

The new poster features Keanu Reeves as the titular character with a timer in place of a tie, suggesting that time is running out for the hitman.

The official synopsis for the upcoming fourth instalment of the film says: “John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

The film is released on March 24 2023 – check out the new poster here:

The first poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 #JW4 pic.twitter.com/jEwANb4Xp2 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, a trailer arrived for the new film last month.

Director Chad Stahelski returns to helm the fourth installment in the franchise, which sees John Wick seek out a new enemy with ”powerful alliances”.

The trailer revealed that Bill Skarsgård would play the new management Marquis, who looks set to be the main enemy in Wick’s path.

Alongside Reeves and Skarsgard, the cast is comprised of new and returning names, including Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson and Ian McShane.

Rina Sawayama also plays the role of Akira in the fourth instalment. Speaking to NME earlier this year about the role, Sawayama said: “My team are all just so shook by the idea that we even got offered John Wick, so I think… none of us really know what’s gonna happen.

“We’re just like, ‘What does happen to people in movies?’”

She added: “It’s definitely, 100 per cent the best John Wick that’s ever been, and I’m not being biased, like honestly, the scale is insane this time.”