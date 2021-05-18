‘A Quiet Place Part II’ critics reactions: “Far superior than the first film”

The first reviews for A Quiet Place Part II are in, with generally positive reactions.

The sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 thriller A Quiet Place is set to be released on May 28 in cinemas.

The Hollywood Reporter gave the film a positive review, writing: “John Krasinski thrillingly expands on the world of terrified silence from his 2018 horror hit with the taut sequel A Quiet Place Part II, which richly rewards the big-screen, big-sound experience.”

The film was called “an experience absolutely made to be seen in theaters” by Discussing Film, who also said it is “a sequel that manages to become far superior than the first film.”

Next Best Picture‘s Matt Neglia said: “A QUIET PLACE PART II picks up where the first film left off delivering more of what made the first so great while expanding the world even more.

“Cillian Murphy is a great addition while Millicent Simmonds continues to astound. Sound, score & tension are, no surprise, exceptional.”

Other critics criticised Krasinki’s direction with Jordan Raup at The Film Stage saying: “It’s disappointing to see the lessons that went unlearned as the same tricks get duplicated.”

However, Mashable‘s Angie Han found that the film “[strikes] out in search of new stories” and said that: “Part II isn’t A Quiet Place, but it’s an addition worth applauding all the same.”

Last November, Paramount Pictures revealed that plans for a third film in the franchise were already in motion, with Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special) set to write and direct the film, based on Krasinski’s original idea.

A Quiet Place Part II will be released in cinemas worldwide on May 28.