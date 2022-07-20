A Singaporean fan has watched ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ 45 times in 45 days

A Singaporean fan has watched Top Gun: Maverick a whopping 45 times over the last 45 days and counting.

According to a Geek Culture report, Singapore’s Christopher Paul has seen the latest Tom Cruise blockbuster flick in the cinema for 45 days consecutively since its release, and he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Top Gun: Maverick isn’t the only film that Paul has seen multiple times – he reportedly watched Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home 13 times.

Speaking to Geek Culture, Paul shared that “there’s just something about watching movies at the cinema that you can’t replicate at home, and that would be a combination of the entire experience.”

Touching specifically on Top Gun: Maverick, Paul added that he thought “the sequel is miles ahead of the original movie, mainly because of the level of realism when it comes to filming the aerial scenes”.

Watch the official trailer for Top Gun: Maverick below.

Paul also noted that the “IMAX cameras and technology used to capture the reactions of the actors, not to mention the real pilots flying, just adds so much more depth and immersion to the sequel”.

He further revealed that he first fell in love with the original Top Gun film when he was still in primary school – which then in turn got him to collect models of aircrafts, reading aviation-related magazines, playing airplane/military video games and even purchasing the original Top Gun soundtrack – the first soundtrack he ever bought.

Paul also noted that he is planning on watching Top Gun: Maverick more to tally up his total viewings to “46 or 50 times by the time it stops showing in cinemas”. “While I’m pretty sure I’ll be watching this movie over and over again at home when the 4K DVD is out, it’ll be hard to replicate the cinema experience at IMAX / 4DX cinemas,” he remarked.

Top Gun: Maverick earned a three-star review by NME‘s Mark Beaumont, who wrote: “Trickled between some breathtaking sequences of G-Force 9 air ballet, it makes for an entertaining blockbuster ride back into the danger zone, albeit one with the fuel pipe to its brain resolutely disengaged.”