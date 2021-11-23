Watch Sir Ian McKellen knit Christmas jumpers with ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus

Sir Ian McKellen and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus have collaborated for a bizarre Christmas video.

READ MORE: The story of ABBA in 15 classic songs

Shared on the McKellen’s Instagram page on Sunday (November 21), the video shows the pair knitting ABBA-branded Christmas jumpers surrounded by sewing material.

As the camera pans out, the duo are shown to be sat under a massive ABBA banner, before the closing text reads: “Merry Christmas from ABBA and Ian McKellen.”

Advertisement

McKellen captioned the clip: “The most exciting (mostly) silent clip you’ll see this season.”

Actor Pierce Brosnan replied to the post, writing: “Now that just makes me chuckle.”

Another commenter wrote: “ABBA and Ian McKellen, together, knitting, was not my card for the 2021 holiday season. But I’ll happily take it. Well done!”

The clip follows the release of ABBA’s new album ‘Voyage’, the first new material to be released by the band in 40 years.

In NME’s three-star review, the album is described as a “nostalgia trip worth taking” even with “some bumpy moments along the way”.

Advertisement

“They have made an album that sounds reassuringly like ABBA, albeit a more sedate ABBA than you probably remember,” the review reads.

“The disco-tinged single ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ and a galloping banger called ‘No Doubt About It’ take the album into reasonably upbeat territory, but nothing here will fill dance floors like ‘Voulez Vous’ or ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’.”

The album hit Number One in the UK charts earlier this month and became the fastest-selling of 2021, shifting more than 204,000 sales.