Ace Ventura looks like it might be getting a new sequel written by the team behind Sonic The Hedgehog.

A third film in the Jim Carrey-starring franchise – which started with 1994’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – has been rumoured for years but it looks like it may finally be materialising.

Speaking in a new interview, Morgan Creek, the production company who own the rights to the ’90s character, explained that a sequel is coming.

“During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories,” they told Park Circus.

According to Collider, the quote continued: “Ace Ventura will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion-picture/theatrical with the Sonic The Hedgehog writers.”

The film would reunite Carrey with writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who worked with the comic actor on Sonic last year.

Morgan Creek also hinted that a number of other titles in its catalogue are set to be reinvented.

“The Morgan Creek film library has become a highly sought-after launch-pad for television, streaming, publishing and music,” they said. “Titles such as Ace Ventura, Major League, Young Guns, Dead Ringers, Diabolique and Nightbreed are a few examples of multi-platform projects on the fast-track for reinvention.”

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 officially started production this week.

Meanwhile, Jim Carrey has looked back on the time he thought he was going to die during what turned out to be a missile false alarm.

Speaking on The Tonight Show, the actor told host Jimmy Fallon that the cover of his recent book Memoirs And Misinformation shows his facial expression “after being told that I have 10 minutes to live”.

In 2018, the state of Hawaii’s emergency alert system sent a text that read: “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

Another text was sent 40 minutes later clarifying that the original warning was sent in error because the wrong button was pressed by an employee.

Carrey said he was away in Hawaii writing with his daughter when the incident occurred. His assistant called him, in tears, to tell him about a missile believed to be headed towards the island.