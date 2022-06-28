Actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang to perform in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore on tour

Actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang has added Kuala Lumpur and Singapore stops to his comedy tour this December.

According to Live Nation Malaysia, Yang’s showcase in KL will be held on December 7, 8:30pm at the Plenary Hall of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Tickets are available from this Friday (July 1), priced at RM198 to RM328, via Go Live.

Yang’s Southeast Asian tour will continue in Singapore on December 8, 8pm at The Star Theatre. This will be the comedian’s first-ever stand-up performance in the country. Tickets are priced from S$78 to S$158 and are available from July 1 via Ticketmaster and all SingPost outlets.

According to Yang’s website, these two stops are his only 2022 tour dates in Asia so far. Before that, the stand-up performer will tour America until November, with stops in California, Indiana, Washington, Hawaii and more.

The Hong Kong-born actor and comedian is best known for his roles in Love Hard, Space Force, Crazy Rich Asians and Silicon Valley. Last year, his debut comedy special called Good Deal launched on Amazon Prime. Apart from his big and small screen appearances, he also authored the book entitled How To American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents, published in 2018.

Jimmy O. Yang’s Asia tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Wednesday 7 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Plenary Hall of KLCC

Thursday 8 – Singapore, The Star Theatre