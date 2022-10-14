Actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72

Robbie Coltrane, known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 72.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed but the news was confirmed by his agent Belinda Wright. In a statement, she said: “My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14.

“Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.”

She continued: “He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years. James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.”

Wright added that she would remember him as “an abidingly loyal client” and that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty”.

Born in Rutherglen, Robbie Coltrane attended Glasgow School of Art to study painting, eventually switching his chosen discipline to live performance. He performed on stage in the theatre and did stand-up, using the stage name Coltrane in tribute to jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.

His television career began in 1979 in the Richard Eyre-directed Play for Today ‘Waterloo Sunset’. He found success as a comedic actor in the ’80s BBC sketch show A Kick Up the Eighties, where we starred alongside Tracey Ullman, Miriam Margoles and Rik Mayall.

In 1983, he appeared alongside Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson, Siobhan Redmond and Hugh Laurie in the ITV comedy Alfresco. Then in the ’90s, he earned three BAFTA awards for playing psychologist Dr. Edward ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in the TV series Cracker.

Coltrane is perhaps best known for his film roles in the James Bond films GoldenEye (1995) and The World Is Not Enough (1999), as well as for playing half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films (2001–2011).

Stephen Fry wrote on Twitter: “I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed.”

Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama. I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker.

Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend – you will be hugely missed. RIP https://t.co/z9OCf4c83p — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 14, 2022

Very sorry to hear Robbie Coltrane has died. We shared a dressing room once and he had the biggest pants I have ever seen, which he wore with tremendous flair. We were friends from then on. pic.twitter.com/b1Wr5wUuz9 — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) October 14, 2022

The brilliant, delightful and ridiculously funny Robbie Coltrane has left us. What a fab actor and man he was. Love to his family. RIP Robbie.x — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) October 14, 2022

I remember the first time I saw Robbie Coltrane in Cracker. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. He was a proper actor who knew how to do loveable as well as complex. How sad it is he has died. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) October 14, 2022