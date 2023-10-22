Actors’ union to re-open negotiations with Hollywood studios

SAG-AFTRA, the American actors’ union, will resume negotiations with Hollywood studios on Tuesday (October 24).

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after the studios chose to walk away from talks, citing that the dialogue was “no longer moving us in a positive direction”.

“As we mark the 100th day of our strike, we are pleased to confirm the company executives have asked us to return to the table. Official Negotiations will resume,” read a social media post from SAG-AFTRA to its members.

The strike began on July 14, when SAG-AFTRA – the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists – failed to come to an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over increased pay, a share of streaming revenues and protection against actors’ images and voices being replicated by AI.

Talks between the two parties broke down on October 11, in a move that senior figures in SAG-AFTRA described as a “surprise move”.

“It is clear that the strength and solidarity shown by our members has sent an unmistakable message to the CEOs,” continued SAG-AFTRA’s statement. “As we have repeatedly said, we are ready, willing and able to engage on a moment’s notice to meet and to work across the table to achieve a deal that is worthy of your sacrifice. Including this morning, just as our bi-annual SAG-AFTRA Convention is underway.”

“In the coming days there will likely be a lot of interest and potentially noise surrounding our talks. Do not believe anything you hear until it comes from us. We are focused. We are determined. We will not waver. One day longer. One day stronger. As long as it takes.”

Variety has reported that representatives of the studios in negotiations up to this point have included NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav and Disney’s Bob Iger.

The Writers Guild of America, the American union that represents scriptwriters, had also been engaged in a separate dispute in recent months, but that strike ended on September 27.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a Zoom meeting was held on October 17 between union leaders and a group of leading Hollywood stars, including George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson and Robert De Niro. The actors suggested that higher earners could pay more in union fees, which they estimated would generate $50 million (£41 million) a year.

In response to the suggestion, SAG-AFTRA said, “This generous concept is worthy of consideration, but it is in no way related to and would have no bearing on this present contract or even as a subject of collective bargaining.”