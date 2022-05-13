Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel cast in Francis Ford Coppola film ‘Megalopolis’

The cast has been announced for Francis Ford Coppola’s next film Megalopolis, featuring Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Voight.

Coppola, whose last film was 2011 horror Twixt, is self-funding the film with a budget at just under $100million. He’ll both write and direct the project.

A synopsis reads: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love.”

Coppola previously discussed financing the project with The Hollywood Reporter, saying: “There’s a certain way everyone thinks a film should be, and it rubs against the grain if you have another idea. People can be very unaccepting, but sometimes the other idea represents what’s coming in the future. That is worthy of being considered.”

Fishburne previously teamed-up with Coppola on 1979’s Apocalypse Now, where he played Tyrone Miller.

Following roles in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and House Of Gucci, Driver is set to star in Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. The cast also includes Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy and Don Cheadle.

Emmanuel is best known for roles in Game Of Thrones and the Fast & Furious franchise. She’s set to reprise her role of Ramsey in upcoming sequel Fast X.

Whitaker will next be seen in upcoming Netflix film Havoc from director Gareth Evans (The Raid), alongside Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant and Justin Cornwell. The film is scheduled to be released later this year.

Earlier this year, Coppola criticised the similarities among modern blockbuster films, which he claimed were based on the same “prototype”.