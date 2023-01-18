Adam Lambert criticises idea of Theo James playing George Michael in biopic

Adam Lambert has criticised the prospect of Theo James playing George Michael in a biopic.

Earlier this week, reports claimed a biopic charting the Wham! frontman’s life was in the works with The White Lotus star in talks for the lead role.

When the news was shared on The Advocate’s Instagram page, Lambert criticised the potential casting in the comments.

Advertisement

Alongside an eye roll emoji, Lambert wrote: “Yay another straight man playing a gay icon.”

Lambert’s comment seemingly refers to recent biopics Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, where Freddie Mercury and Elton John are played by Rami Malek and Taron Egerton respectively.

James expressed interest in playing Michael during an interview on Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen earlier this month (January 13). When asked whether he’d like to play the late singer-songwriter in a movie, James said: “Yeah, I’d love that. He is an icon.”

Following reports of a biopic, Michael’s estate have since denied endorsing the potential project.

“To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so called ‘biopic’ about his life,” read a statement from George Michael Entertainment.

Advertisement

“On behalf of George’s family and GME we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

An Amy Winehouse biopic is currently in the works from director Sam Taylor-Johnson, where the singer will be played by Industry star Marisa Abel.