Adam Sandler describes incident that left him “bleeding terribly” in bed

Adam Sandler has explained how a nighttime incident left him “bleeding terribly” in bed.

The actor was appearing on Monday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new film Hustle. However, before he could talk about it, Fallon questioned him about the visible cut under his eye.

“I had an accident, everybody,” said Sandler. “Everything’s all right, but I wish it was a good story — it’s pathetic.”

Sandler then went on to explain how he got into bed and noticed the sheets were tucked too tightly. While attempting to kick them loose, Sandler forgot that his iPhone was on his lap. The phone went flying through the air and hit him in the face, splitting the skin underneath his eye.

The actor could feel that something was dripping down his face, but given that it was 4am, he elected to leave it until the morning.

“I was bleeding terribly,” Sandler explained. “I mean, I thought it was pitch black in the room, and I feel wetness and I tricked myself. I go, ‘This is probably just thick tears.’ … I didn’t want to get up, you know, because I was tired. And I was like, ‘Ah, we’ll fix that later.’”

“I woke up, it was horrible,” he added, “It was bleeding all over it was gushing still and there was blood on the bed and all that stuff. So I said, ‘I’ve got to get this fixed.’ So I went to the Apple Store.”

Sandler’s new film Hustle, which releases on Netflix on June 8, tells the story of a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who, after discovering an extremely talented player abroad, decides to bring him back without his team’s approval. You can watch the trailer for the film here.

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, the upcoming film also stars Ben Foster, Robert Duvall and Queen Latifah.