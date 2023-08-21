Adam Sandler’s new movie has perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

Adam Sandler‘s new movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah has landed a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new film, which features Sandler’s real life daughter, lands on Netflix this week (August 25), and has received favourable reviews from critics ahead of its release.

The Hollywood Reporter said that the film is “a sweet, amusing film geared toward younger audiences, who will best relate to the main character’s personal travails as she prepares for the film’s main event.”

Variety, meanwhile, said: “Playing like a cross between Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and John Hughes’ Sixteen Candles in scale, scope and sound without being derivative, its characters, conflicts and conundrums are filled with potent, earned emotions.”

Ahead of the film’s release, it currently has a rare 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with five reviews counted.

A synopsis for the film reads: Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs.

“However, things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage.”

Despite this early praise, Sandler has explained how he came to terms with critics “hating” his movies.

The actor has starred in a number of critical flops over his career, including Grown Ups, Jack And Jill, Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds and others. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Sandler explained how Kathy Bates helped him handle negative reviews when they starred together in 1998’s The Waterboy.

“I remember Kathy Bates in Waterboy, and I loved her and I loved everything she did,” Sandler said. “I remember telling her when somebody brought up critics that I was like, ‘They’re probably not gonna like it. They’re probably gonna say bad stuff, maybe don’t read it.’ And she said, ‘Well, I like it, so that’s all that matters,’ or something like that. She was cool.”