Adrian Brody says he felt “stupid” after passing up ‘Lord Of The Rings’

Adrian Brody has opened up about the time that he passed on a role in The Lord Of The Rings.

The actor had been approached for an unknown part in Peter Jackson’s take on The Fellowship Of The Ring, but he “was looking for something else”.

“I remember going to see Lord of the Rings in the theatre with an ex-girlfriend. And she turned to me and said, ‘You passed on Lord of the Rings?!’” the told GQ.

“I remember feeling so stupid. But I don’t think I would have gotten the role of Jack in Peter’s [King Kong]. I don’t think that would have translated.”

Brody, who will next be on screens in the third season on HBO’s Succession, has a number of upcoming projects in the works, including Wes Anderson’s next film Asteroid City.

He will star alongside Anderson’s other longstanding collaborator Bill Murray in the film, plus Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.

News of the project first broke in July at the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Spanish paper El Pais reported that sets that look like a desert have been built for the film in Chinchón, near Madrid.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s serialised adaptation of Lord Of The Rings is set to launch on September 2022.

The show’s co-star Lenny Henry has revealed that the series will be more diverse than the Peter Jackson movies.

“What’s notable about this run of the books, it’s a prequel to the age that we’ve seen in the films and books,” he told BBC Radio 4.

“It’s about the early days of the Shire and of Tolkien’s environment, so we’re an indigenous population of Harfoots, we’re hobbits but we’re called Harfoots. We’re multi-cultural, we’re a tribe not a race, so there are Black, Asian and brown, even Maori types within it.”