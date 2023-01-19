‘Aftersun’ fans react to BAFTAs nominations snub

Fans of Aftersun have reacted to the film’s absence from a number of categories in this year’s BAFTA nominations.

Charlotte Wells’ debut feature starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio was nominated for four awards, while All Quiet On The Western Front is currently up for 14.

Aftersun has been nominated for Outstanding British Film, Lead Actor for Paul Mescal as well as Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Wells.

However, many expected to see Wells receive a nomination for Director, or Original Screenplay, as well as Best Film.

“Charlotte Wells deserved better,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another person said of the Best Director category: “Madness that Charlotte Wells is missing from this list. And not just because it’s 83% male.”

Madness that Charlotte Wells is missing from this list. And not just because it's 83% male. #EEBAFTAs https://t.co/lsVYtvJTzm — Debbie (@Deborah_Deborah) January 19, 2023

“Aftersun not being in best original screenplay or charlotte wells in directing is certainly a decision,” another person wrote on Twitter, with film critic Anna Smith sharing the sentiment regarding the Best Film category.

“No female-directed films have been nominated in Best Film at the #EEBAFTAs. Very surprised that Aftersun didn’t make it into this or the Director category,” she wrote.

No female-directed films have been nominated in Best Film at the #EEBAFTAs. Very surprised that Aftersun didn't make it into this or the Director category. pic.twitter.com/MnuCb79FSW — Anna Smith (@annasmithjourno) January 19, 2023

This year’s BAFTAs will be hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, and the ceremony is set to take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on February 19.

