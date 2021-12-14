Ahn Bo-hyun reportedly to replace Kim Seon-ho in ‘2 O’Clock Date’

Ahn Bo-Hyun will reportedly replace Kim Seon-ho in the upcoming Korean film, 2 O’Clock Date.

According to a report by Sports Donga, the Yumi’s Cells actor has allegedly been brought on the upcoming film, after Kim was removed from the main cast. If true, Ahn will be starring alongside Girls’ Generation’s YoonA. As of writing, however, Ahn and the film’s production team have yet to confirmed the casting change.

Kim was originally cut from 2 O’Clock Date, as well as a second film called Dog Days, in October, following a scandal involving his ex-girlfriend. The actor had also “dropped out” of the popular KBS TV show 2 Days And 1 Night around the same time.

2 O’Clock Date is a romantic comedy that follows a woman with a big secret, who meets a man living on the floor above hers. The film will be helmed by director Lee Sang-geun, who had previously worked with YoonA in the 2019 disaster comedy film Exit. Filming for 2 O’Clock Date is expected to begin sometime in Spring 2022.

In other news, Netflix Korea released the first trailer for its upcoming sci-fi K-drama series The Silent Sea. The eight-episode series will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide this Christmas Eve (December 24), and is based on director Choi Hang-yong’s 2014 short film, The Sea Of Tranquility.

The Silent Sea features a star-studded cast including Bae Doo-na (Sense8), Gong Yoo (Squid Game, Train to Busan) and MBLAQ’s Lee Joon. Notably, Squid Game’s Heo Sung-tae is also set to play one of the series’ supporting characters.