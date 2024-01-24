Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho to star in film adaptation of popular web novel ‘Omniscient Reader’

South Korean actors Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho have been confirmed as the leads for the film adaptation of popular web novel Omniscient Reader.

Omniscient Reader, which was originally published from January 2018 to February 2020, follows the adventures of Kim Dok-ja after he finds himself in the world of a novel he’s reading. As the only one who knows how the resolution of the story he’s in, Dok-ja must do everything he can to change the ending, with the help of protagonist Yoo Jung-hyuk.

Ahn Hyo-seop has been cast as Kim Dok-ja, with Lee Min-ho starring opposite him as Yoo Jung-hyuk, per The Korea Herald. In addition, the duo will be joined by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, The Fabulous actress Chae Soo-bin, Mask Girl star Nana of After School and D.P. actor Shin Seung-ho.

Omniscient Reader will notably be Ahn Hyo-seop’s first-ever film role. He had previously starred in popular K-dramas such as A Time Called You, A Business Proposal and seasons two and three of Dr. Romantic. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo previously made a cameo appearance in the 2023 film Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman, and lead the 2021 K-drama Snowdrop.

The film will be directed by Kim Byung-woo of The Terror Live and Take Point fame, and produced by Realies Pictures. According to The Korea Herald, production on the film has already started, although a release date has yet to be announced.

