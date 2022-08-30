‘Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa’ chases ‘Mat Kilau’ box office record with MYR8million in four days

Malaysian action film Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa is quickly becoming a contender for Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan‘s title of the highest-grossing Malaysian film of all time.

According to reporting by The Star on August 29, Air Force The Movie earned MYR8million in the four days following its release in cinemas across Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei on Aug 25. Distributor GSC Cinemas also has plans to release the film in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

Mat Kilau earned MYR12million in the same period, eventually taking in MYR90million in 33 days in the last reported figure.

Singaporean newspaper The Straits Times also reported on the film’s success in the country, becoming top-grossing title of the week beginning Aug 25, earning SGD80,000 in sales as of August 29.

Air Force The Movie is a tribute to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and tells the story of a RMAF Special Forces team that is shot down during active duty. The nine survivors must hold out as the air force scrambles a rescue mission to retrieve them in a story that reportedly went through 16 drafts before getting full approval from the RMAF.

The film stars Aiman Hakim Ridza, Nas-T, Sara Ali, Pablo Amirul, Johan As’ari, Luqman Hafidz, Anas Ridzuan, Jack Tan, Iman Corinne, Scha Alyahya and Carmen Soo alongside Datuk Adi Putra, who portrays the titular character in Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan.

It was recently announced that Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan is reportedly headed to streaming service Netflix this September 16 in time for Malaysia Day celebrations. In a now-private video, the streaming service said, “The date is timely as it is Malaysia Day, the nation’s birthday, and Mat Kilau played by Adi is a great patriot from Pahang who fought for freedom from foreign colonialism.”

It appears that Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan will only be released on Netflix in Malaysia.

Mat Kilau director Syamsul Yusof also revealed that Netflix had offered to purchase the rights to the movie for MYR7million. “Don’t question our MYR8million budget. There are no other Bahasa Malaysia-language films [Netflix will] pay MYR7million for,” he said of the offer’s significance.