Alana Haim and Phillip Seymour Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman, will be leading Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film.

Tentatively titled Soggy Bottom, the film is set to be a coming-of-ager set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. It will be Haim and Hoffman’s respective film debuts.

Haim and Hoffman will star opposite Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie in the film, currently in production on location.

Anderson worked with Phillip Seymour Hoffman from his 1996 debut Hard Eight and on most of his features, including Boogie Nights, Punch Drunk Love, Magnolia and The Master, until the actor’s death at the age of 46 in 2014.

The filmmaker has worked with Haim on several music videos for the band, including ‘Summer Girl’ and ‘Little of Your Love’.

In a recent NME Big Read interview, the sisters explained how they met Paul Thomas Anderson via a mutual friend, but also as their mother used to teach the filmmaker art.

“When we met him, it was like word vomit. We were like…” Danielle said, before Alana added, “OUR MOM TAUGHT YOU!”

“He actually ran into his kid’s room and he had a painting that he had done with my mom. It’s so crazy!” Danielle said.

On another industry legend who the Haim sisters established a bond with, Alana spoke of the support of Stevie Nicks.

“The fact that she supports us so much that she thinks we could be in the Hall of Fame not just once but twice is the biggest compliment,” Alana says. “She’s literally the best human on this planet. I mean, right now, we’re a band and who fucking knows what’s going to happen in the future. But, for now, I’m very happy in this band moment that we’re in.”