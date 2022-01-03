Alec Baldwin determines to not let negativity “destroy” him in 2022 after ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin has said that he aims to manage his feelings and not let negativity get the better of him in 2022 after the fatal Rust shooting.

Baldwin discharged a live round in a prop gun during a scene rehearsal on October 21 that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. He’s claimed that he was told the gun was “cold” (aka a blank) by assistant director Dave Halls.

The Sante Fe Sheriff’s department and district attorney are continuing to investigate the incident, with Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls also under investigation.

On Saturday (January 1) the actor posted a nearly 13-minute video to Instagram in which he offered an update on his mental health and thanked fans for their support.

“I’ve had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I’ve had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin said in the clip.

“I’m not afraid to say that and to couch that in some euphemisms – somebody died very tragically. And I’ve gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It’s just incredible.”

He continued: “This has been, surely, the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with, and I’m very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do.”

Baldwin went on to describe phone calls he’s had recently with spiritual and philosophical thinkers about how to “manage your feelings better and not let it destroy you or get the better of you”.

He said: “We live in a world where there’s just oceans of negativity, online and so forth, and one must find a way to manage that.”

The actor also posted a video on December 23 in which he said that – for those involved in Rust – the incident is “never going to be behind us”. He added: “Not a day goes by I don’t think about that.”

Earlier in December a warrant was obtained to search Baldwin’s phone following the fatal shooting.