NewsFilm News

Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed cinematographer on film set of ‘Rust’, authorities say

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has died and director Joel Souza injured after the incident at Bonanza Creed Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico

By Daniel Peters
Alec Baldwin reportedly fired prop gun on set that killed cinematographer
Credit: Jim Bennett/Getty Images.

Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the film Rust, which resulted in the death of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuries to director Joel Souza, authorities say.

The incident happened in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday (October 21). According to the Santa Fe Country Sheriff’s Office, per Associated Press, Hutchins and Souza were shot after Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on set at Bonanza Creed Ranch.

Hutchins was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico where she died. Souza, who was ferried to a nearby medical center by ambulance, is currently undoing treatment for his injuries.

The newspaper The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Baldwin has since been questioned by investigators. Sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said that Baldwin went willingly to the sheriff’s office and provided a statement.

“This investigation remains open and active,” Ríos said in a statement. “No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

NME has reached out to representatives for Baldwin for comment.

The independent film stars Baldwin – also its co-producer – as the titular character Rust, an outlaw whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder.

Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead fatal shooting prop gun Alec Baldwin
Halyna Hutchins photographed in 2019. Credit: Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

Deadline also reported that the production company behind the film has issued a statement on the death of Hutchins, who was 42.

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” said a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC. They added that production has also been halted indefinitely to comply with police investigations.

Other tributes have poured in for Hutchins. She was recently director of photography on the 2020 film Archenemy, which starred Joe Manganiello. The actor paid tribute to her on Instagram, writing, “She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next.”

The sister of Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee’s son who died in 1993 on the set of The Crow after he was fatally shot with a prop gun, also paid tribute to Hutchins. “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set,” Shannon Lee wrote on the Twitter account she maintains for her brother.

Read those tributes to Hutchins and others by director James Gunn, actor Elijah Wood,  and more below.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement
Advertisement