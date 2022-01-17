Alec Baldwin hands over phone in ‘Rust’ film shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin has handed over his mobile phone to investigators looking into the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last October.

Baldwin discharged a live round in a prop gun during a scene rehearsal on October 21 that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. He’s claimed that he was told the gun was “cold” (aka a blank) by assistant director Dave Halls.

The Sante Fe Sheriff’s department and district attorney are continuing to investigate the incident, with Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls also under investigation.

A search warrant for the actor’s iPhone was issued last December according to The Guardian, and the phone was handed over to authorities in Suffolk County, New York, last Friday (January 17) according to the sheriff’s department spokesperson Juan Rios.

The warrant authorises investigators to look into text messages, email correspondence, social network communications and browser activity, according to court documents.

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer Aaron Dyer confirmed the phone had been handed over last week, and said in a statement: “But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong.

“The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place.”

Earlier this month (January 1), Baldwin posted a 13-minute video to social media thanking fans for their support and sharing an update on his mental health.

“I’ve had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I’ve had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin said.

“I’m not afraid to say that and to couch that in some euphemisms – somebody died very tragically. And I’ve gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It’s just incredible.”

He continued: “This has been, surely, the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with, and I’m very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do.”