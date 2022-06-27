Alec Baldwin set to interview Woody Allen and “could not care less” about speculation

Alec Baldwin has revealed that he will be interviewing Woody Allen as part of an Instagram Live.

The actor made the announcement in an Instagram video posted yesterday (June 26), which comes amid sexual abuse allegations against the filmmaker.

Sharing the clip, Baldwin added in the comments: “Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here.

“I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

Allen has been accused of abuse by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who has alleged that the director sexually abused her in 1992 when she was seven years old – accusations that gained a new spotlight last year with the broadcast of HBO docuseries Allen V. Farrow. Allen has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Responding to the documentary, Allen told CBS Sunday Morning last year: “It’s so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained.

“And they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that.”

Co-director Amy Ziering previously said that they offered Allen an interview for the series, saying: “[Allen’s] perspective, his first-person testimony is included throughout the series.

“We have his own voice reading, his own writing, his press conferences in his words, his court testimony. His side is represented. And he’s welcome to do an interview [with us]. Standing offer. We’re sure that HBO would do a fifth episode. We’re here.”

Meanwhile, Baldwin has been embroiled in legal troubles after he discharged a live round on the set of the film Rust last year while rehearsing a scene, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin claimed he was told the gun was “cold” by the assistant director, while the Sante Fe Sheriff’s department and district attorney continue to investigate the shooting.