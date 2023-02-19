Here are all the winners from the BAFTAs 2023

The 76th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) took place tonight (February 19) – check out all the winners below.
This year’s ceremony was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, and took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre.
Prior to the ceremony, the most nominated film was All Quiet On The Western Front with 14 nods, followed by The Banshees Of Inisherin with 10. All Quiet On The Western Front went on to win seven awards including Best Film while The Banshees Of Inisherin walked away with four trophies.
After the shortlist was revealed last month though, many fans took to social media to share their outrage that Charlotte Wells’ debut feature Aftersun starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio was only nominated for four awards. It went on to win just one, with Wells celebrated as Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.
The BAFTAs ceremony was broadcast live on BBC One for the first time with Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s executive director of awards and content, telling the Guardian that “as well as the glamour of the awards show, BAFTA is an arts charity. We have a mission to recognise film talent and we want to bring these exceptional films to the public. So to have a prime time broadcast is of enormous value to us.”
The ceremony also featured performances from Little Simz and Ariana DeBose.
See all the nominations for the BAFTAs 2023 below alongside the rolling list of winners (highlighted in bold)
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Leading Actor
- Austin Butler in Elvis – Winner
- Brendan Fraser in The Whale
- Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal in Aftersun
- Bill Nighy in Living
Leading Actress
- Ana de Armas in Blonde
- Cate Blanchett in TÁR – Winner
- Viola Davis in The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler in Till
- Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
EE Rising Star Award
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Emma Mackey – Winner
- Daryl McCormack
- Sheila Atim
- Naomi Ackie
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Charlotte Wells, Aftersun – Winner
- Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean
- Marie Lidén, Electric Malady
- Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion
Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau in The Whale
- Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner
- Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
- Lashana Lynch in The Woman King
- Carey Mulligan in She Said
Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner
- Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward in Empire of Light
Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet On The Western Front – Winner
- Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
- Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
- Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Animated Film
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Winner
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Film Not in the English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Cinematography
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Winner
- The Batman – Greig Fraser
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire Of Light – Roger Deakins
- Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda
Editing
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Winner
- Top Gun: Maverick
Casting
- Aftersun – Lucy Pardee
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Simone Bär
- Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian – Winner
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Sarah Halley Finn
- Triangle Of Sadness – Pauline Hansson
Special Visual Effects
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon – Winner
- The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
- Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
Documentary
- All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann
- All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons
- Fire Of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman
- Moonage Daydream – Brett Morgan
- Navalny – Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae – Winner
Original Score
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Volker Bertelmann – Winner
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Son Lux
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat
Sound
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler – Winner
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
- Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
- Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
- Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Costume Design
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Lisy Christl
- Amsterdam J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Elvis – Catherine Martin – Winner
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan
British Short Film
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris – Alex Kayode-kay
- Bazigaga – Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail
- Bus Girl – Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen
- A Drifting Up – Jacob Lee
- An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley, Ross White – Winner
Director
- Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front – Winner
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field, Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Original Screenplay
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – Winner
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Production Design
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper
- Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Winner
- The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
- Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Makeup and hair
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Heike Merker
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
- Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas – Winner
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
- The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot