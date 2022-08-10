Amanda Seyfried says she felt pressured into nude scenes: “I didn’t want to upset anybody”

Amanda Seyfried has said that she felt pressured into doing nude scenes as a teenager, fearing she would lose her job if she refused.

In a recent interview with Porter, The Dropout star reflected on some of the uncomfortable situations she experienced early on in her career.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me?” she said. “How did I let that happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19, and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Earlier this year, Seyfried admitted to being “grossed out” by male fans who would frequently approach her and mention a scene from Mean Girls, in which her character Karen Smith said she could predict the weather by holding her breasts.

“I always felt really grossed out by that,” she told Marie Claire. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

The actress also shared her thoughts on finding stardom at such a young age, saying: “I think being really famous [young] must really fucking suck. It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world.

“I see these younger actors who think they have to have security,” she added. “They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let’s go in the opposite way.”

During her interview with Porter, Seyfried also reflected on losing out to Ariana Grande for the role of Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

“It was devastating, and it wasn’t for any other reason than I really felt like it was right,” Seyfried said, adding: “That doesn’t take away from my confidence at all.”

The Wicked movie, which also stars Cynthia Erivo as main character Elphaba, will be released in two separate parts, with the first premiering on Christmas Day in 2024. The second film will be released on the same day the following year.