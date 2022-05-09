Amy Schumer shares NSFW joke rejected by the Oscars

Amy Schumer has shared another joke which was rejected by producers of the 2022 Academy Awards.

The comedian performed at the Hollywood Palladium on Friday (May 6), where she recalled a joke she wasn’t allowed to say when she hosted the Oscars in March.

“So my husband was going down on me, or as he calls it, Squid Game,” Schumer began. “So he’s in my Nightmare Alley, my House Of Gucci, and I say C’mon C’mon. He goes tick tick…boom! I say get off my Dune, that’s how our son was born.”

She added: “Can you believe they said no to that? Can you even believe it?”

Schumer, who hosted this year’s Oscars with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, previously recited jokes cut from the ceremony at a stand-up show last month. Along with bits about James Franco and Joe Rogan, one of the jokes referenced Alec Baldwin and the shooting on the Rust set which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” Schumer said.

The comedian recently said she checked with Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio and other members of the audience before making jokes about them at this year’s ceremony.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Schumer said: “I did reach out to people I was going to joke about before and make sure it was OK with them because I’ve been burned too many times,” adding that she “didn’t want the camera to cut to somebody looking sad”.

Despite the precautions, Schumer said she received death threats following a joke about Kirsten Dunst, where she pretended to mistake her for a seat-filler.