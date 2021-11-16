Ana de Armas ‘No Time To Die’ role was originally even smaller

Ana de Armas’ role in No Time To Die was originally even smaller than the final cut, the film’s writers have revealed.

Neal Purvis and Robert Wade recently told The Guardian that de Armas’ character, CIA agent Paloma, was “just a contact” at first.

“There’s no denying that what goes down very well with an audience is the whole Paloma sequence,” Purvis said of the scene in which de Armas joins Craig’s Bond for a shootout in Cuba.

“We had Paloma in our script, but she was just a contact,” the writer went on. “Cary [Joji Fukunaga, director] wanted more, so one assumes that’s an area that Phoebe [Waller-Bridge, co-writer] dealt with.”

In a four-star review of No Time To Die, NME wrote: “Craig and Seydoux’s relationship feels totally believable, their chemistry more intense than any Bond romance we’ve seen before. If you haven’t cried by the heart-wrenching finale, maybe you need another martini.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig recently shared his blunt advice for the next actor to play James Bond.

“There’s a couple of things I’d say, but I mean, one is: don’t be shit,” Craig told Kevin Hart on the SiriusXM show Straight From The Hart.

“I would say you’ve got to grab it and make it your own. I think that’s the way to go forward,” he added.

Elsewhere, box office revenues for Cineworld have gone beyond pre-COVID levels thanks to films such as No Time To Die, Dune and Venom.

The chain, which is the second-largest in the world, reported big losses due to the pandemic in 2020, though re-opened back in May amid an easing of restrictions in the UK.