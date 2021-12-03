Ana de Armas replaces Scarlett Johansson in film ‘Ghosted’

Ana de Armas will reunite with Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in Ghosted, following Scarlett Johansson’s departure from the project.

Johansson was set to team-up with Avengers co-star Evans in the romantic action-adventure film, directed by Dexter Fletcher of Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody fame.

According to Deadline, Johansson has been replaced by de Armas due to a scheduling conflict, connected to the timing of the February starting date of its production.

Ghosted is produced by Jules Daly and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Evans will also serve as a producer, with de Armas as an executive producer.

The film, set to be released via Apple TV+, is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who previously wrote scripts for the Deadpool and Zombieland duologies.

Along with Knives Out, de Armas and Evans also starred together with Ryan Gosling in Anthony and Joe Russo’s The Gray Man, set to be released sometime next year.

Following her standout turn in No Time To Die, the actress is also in talks to lead a John Wick spin-off movie about the ballerina character. She’s also set to play Marilyn Monroe in biopic Blonde and star opposite Ben Affleck in erotic psychological thriller Deep Water.

In NME’s four-star review of No Time To Die, it reads: “Craig and Seydoux’s relationship feels totally believable, their chemistry more intense than any Bond romance we’ve seen before. If you haven’t cried by the heart-wrenching finale, maybe you need another martini.”