Ana de Armas says her father was “hysterical” after surprise visit from Robert De Niro

Ana de Armas has recalled how Robert De Niro once left her father “hysterical” after paying him a surprise visit at work.

The actor shared the story during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live (April 15), where she explained that she met De Niro while filming her first American movie, 2016 sports biopic Hands Of Stone.

“One day on set he told me, ‘I may be going to Cuba soon. If I do, I’ll say hello to your family,’” de Armas said on the show. “He even asked me for the phone number.

Advertisement

“I completely forgot about it, and then one day out of the blue, I get a phone call from my dad – he’s hysterical. I’m like, ‘Dad, what’s wrong?’ and he goes, ‘Robert De Niro just came to visit me at work.’”

The actor said it was “such a kind gesture”, adding: “I’ve been so fortunate to work with so many supportive actors. My dad was so proud of me and he would be proud to see me today standing on this stage. I feel very lucky to be here.”

Elsewhere in the monologue, de Armas said she was about to become a US citizen. “I am proud to become a citizen because when I moved here, everyone was so welcoming.”

De Armas had her breakthrough role in 2019’s Knives Out opposite Daniel Craig. She’s since starred in James Bond outing No Time To Die and played Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, which landed her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress earlier this year.

She’s set to star in upcoming John Wick spin-off Ballerina as Rooney, a character previously portrayed by Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The film also stars Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston and the late Lance Reddick.

Advertisement

Ballerina is scheduled to be released on June 7, 2024.