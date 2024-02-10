André 3000 says Ludacris “took” his role in ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’

André 3000 has revealed that he auditioned for 2 Fast 2 Furious, but said he lost out on the role to Ludacris.

The OutKast rapper and soloist spoke about his attempt to join the Fast & Furious franchise during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. As part of the ‘Colbert Questionert’ segment, 3000 was asked to share his favourite action movie.

Colbert then pressed the musician – real name André Benjamin – on why he hadn’t been in one of the Fast & Furious films, to which he replied: “I would have but I think Ludacris took the role.”

Advertisement

Benjamin was referring to Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges’ character Tej Parker, who was introduced to the series in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious. The rapper and actor has since gone on to appear in six further F&F titles – the most recent being Fast X (2023).

“I actually tried out. I tried out for Fast & Furious and Ludacris actually took the role,” Benjamin continued before saying that he was “not at all” angry about losing out.

“I wasn’t ready,” he explained. “I remember that audition. I was so nervous, man. I wouldn’t have hired me.” However, Benjamin did say that he was open to joining the F&F universe in the future.

He went on to suggest a potential film title, “Flute & Furious” – a nod to his recent solo album ‘New Blue Sun’. Check out the video above.

Benjamin has acted in numerous films since 2002, including Four Brothers, Semi-Pro and Jimi: All Is by My Side – the latter of which sees him portray Jimi Hendrix.

Advertisement

In other news, André 3000 is set to play his first UK solo show at the We Out Here festival in Dorset this summer.